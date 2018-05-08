Newscast – Tuesday, May 8, 2018

In this newscast:
- State lawmakers reach a tentative compromise on how to draw permanent fund earnings for state government,
- an ombudsman report identifies major problems and a backlog of public assistance applications insurmountable without more staff,
- local fire investigators identify the cause of a boat condo explosion and fire, and
- SECON plans quarry blasting in the Lemon Creek area on Thursday.
Recent headlines
Walker’s oil & gas advisor leaves for job at NANAJohn Hendrix will head NANA Regional Corporation's commercial group.
Juneau man arrested in coffee shop burglaryPolice arrested a Juneau man in a coffee shop burglary. The Grind, which has a location near the Mount Roberts tram station, reported that someone stole about $750 of items.
Committee proposes $2.5M for contentious cleanup in WrangellThe Senate Finance Committee allocated $2.5 million in its amended state budget to ship tons of lead-contaminated soil off of Wrangell Island.