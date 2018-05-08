Newscast – Tuesday, May 8, 2018

In this newscast:

  • State lawmakers reach a tentative compromise on how to draw permanent fund earnings for state government,
  • an ombudsman report identifies major problems and a backlog of public assistance applications insurmountable without more staff,
  • local fire investigators identify the cause of a boat condo explosion and fire, and
  • SECON plans quarry blasting in the Lemon Creek area on Thursday.
