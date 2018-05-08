Ketchikan man charged with child porn possession

A 43-year-old Ketchikan man faces 10 counts of possessing child pornography following a months-long investigation by the Ketchikan Police Department.
The investigation started in July of last year, according to the complaint Police Detective Ryan Pritz filed Monday.
Police received cyber-tips through the Anchorage Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children division.
The cyber-tips showed graphic images of young girls. The images had allegedly been uploaded to a computer and email account linked to Dale Robert Willis.
According to the complaint, when police contacted Willis on Sunday, he allegedly admitted to uploading the pornography, and allegedly told officers there would be more images on his computer. Police seized the computer for a full forensic analysis.
Each of the 10 counts is a class C felony charge.
