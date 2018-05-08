Juneau man arrested in coffee shop burglary

Police arrested a Juneau man in a coffee shop burglary. The Grind, located at 489 S. Franklin St. near the Goldbelt Mount Roberts tramway, reported that someone stole about $750 of items.
Police determined the burglary happened Sunday morning. Officers identified Joseph Yaletchko, 47, in security footage. He was arrested on felony burglary and theft charges.
An iPad, clothing, utensils, food and other miscellaneous property were among the stolen items.
Yaletchko is being held without bail at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.
