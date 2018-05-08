A Juneau Afternoon 5-9-2018

Sheli DeLaney hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday.

3:06 Learn how to practice classical music with some of the best musicians in the world;

3:15 NPR’s Melissa Block will tell us what she thinks of Juneau;

3:30 Put your neighbor’s garden to shame with locally grown starts from the Super Plant Sale;

3:45 And race with Girls on the Run.

