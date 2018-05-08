A Juneau Afternoon 5-9-2018

Sheli DeLaney hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday.
3:06 Learn how to practice classical music with some of the best musicians in the world;
3:15 NPR’s Melissa Block will tell us what she thinks of Juneau;
3:30 Put your neighbor’s garden to shame with locally grown starts from the Super Plant Sale;
3:45 And race with Girls on the Run.
Recent headlines
Ask a Climatologist: Traditional knowledge is critical to climate researchMore and more, scientists rely on traditional ecological knowledge to study climate change.
Walker’s oil & gas advisor leaves for job at NANAJohn Hendrix will head NANA Regional Corporation's commercial group.
Juneau man arrested in coffee shop burglaryPolice arrested a Juneau man in a coffee shop burglary. The Grind, which has a location near the Mount Roberts tram station, reported that someone stole about $750 of items.