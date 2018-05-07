State corporation announces tentative deal with BP to buy gas for Alaska LNG project

Alaska is one step closer to getting a gas supply for its massive natural gas pipeline project.
The Alaska Gasline Development Corporation announced on May 7 that it had agreed on the terms of a gas sales agreement with BP Alaska. According to a media release from the state corporation, the two have not finalized that long-term gas sales agreement, but they expect to do it this year.
BP owns more than a quarter share of Prudhoe Bay and about one-third of the nearby Pt. Thomson field. But, it is not clear how much gas BP has committed to selling to the state-led project.
This agreement is one of many the state corporation is negotiating right now. It is on a tight timeline to get them done in time to meet peak gas demand in 2025.
The state corporation must get final agreements to buy gas from producers, line up buyers and secure the federal and state permits to build the $45 billion project.
