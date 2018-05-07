Newscast — Monday, May 7, 2018

In this newscast:
- The defense team for a Utah man accused of killing his wife aboard a cruise ship in Southeast Alaska seeks clarification,
- the University of Alaska Southeast graduated more than 400 students on Sunday,
- and Juneau authorities say a man died after suffering a medical condition at the Dimond Aquatic Center on Friday.
Calista denies CEO mishandled sexual harassment complaintCalista's Board of Directors alleges in a press release that ousted chairman Wayne Don is deliberately spreading misinformation about the company.
Defense motion seeks clarification of cruise ship murder chargeA defense motion filed Friday seeks clarification of a Utah man’s federal murder charge in a cruise ship murder case. The motion says the U.S. government’s indictment is not specific enough to allow Kenneth Manzanares, 40, who is charged in the death of his wife, to defend himself adequately.
Lyme disease is on the rise again. Here’s how to prevent itThe tick-borne illness is spreading north and south — about 300,000 U.S. cases a year. As scientists work on better diagnostic tests and surveillance tools, you can take steps to cut your risk.
Air Force mulls staffing problems as more fighter pilots leaveAcross all of its branches, filling the ranks of the American military is proving difficult. For the Air Force, retaining pilots after they’ve gone through years of costly training is the main issue. Those staffing problems likely are to worsen in the years ahead.