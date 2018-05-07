A Juneau Afternoon 5-8-2018

Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday.

3:06 Author Pico Iyer will talk writing, and how you can meet him later this month;

3:15 A violin player, a pianist and a cellist walk into KTOO—find out what happens;

3:30 First graders from Auke Bay Elementary will teach us about pansies;

3:45 And we’ll go on a road trip with Mudrooms.