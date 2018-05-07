A Juneau Afternoon 5-8-2018

Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday.
3:06 Author Pico Iyer will talk writing, and how you can meet him later this month;
3:15 A violin player, a pianist and a cellist walk into KTOO—find out what happens;
3:30 First graders from Auke Bay Elementary will teach us about pansies;
3:45 And we’ll go on a road trip with Mudrooms.
Recent headlines
-
State corporation announces tentative deal with BP to buy gas for Alaska LNG projectThe agreement is one of many the state corporation is negotiating to get the project online by 2025.
-
Defense witness: ‘Very rapid sequence between the two shots’Dr. Todd Grey demonstrates with a Styrofoam head model during his testimony in the Mark DeSimone homicide trial in Juneau Superior Court. DeSimone is charged with the May 2016 death of Tony Rosales in Excursion Inlet.
-
Why most states are struggling to regulate AirbnbSome big cities, such as New York, saw the short-term rentals as a threat to the rental market based on long-term leases, as well as to traditional hotels. New York last year allocated extra funding to enforce a state law restricting rentals for fewer than 30 days unless the host is present and there are no more than two guests.
-
Calista denies CEO mishandled sexual harassment complaintCalista's Board of Directors alleges in a press release that ousted chairman Wayne Don is deliberately spreading misinformation about the company.