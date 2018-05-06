Man dies at Valley pool

JUNEAU — Authorities say a man died after a medical emergency at a pool in the Mendenhall Valley.
The Juneau Empire reports medical personnel responded Friday to a call that a man was unconscious at Diamond Park Aquatic Center.
Capital City Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Ed Quinto says the man suffered a medical condition and that an ambulance was called.
Quinto was unable to divulge more information Saturday night, saying he was barred by Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act regulations.
Juneau Police Sergeant Sean Phelps says responding medical crews attempted to revive the man but were unsuccessful.
Phelps says there were no signs of foul play, but the death is still under investigation.
