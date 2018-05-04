Southeast Alaskans named in federal drug trafficking indictment

Seven people face federal charges in a drug trafficking conspiracy that intersects with New Mexico, Sitka and Juneau.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the seven defendants appeared Tuesday in federal court in Juneau. Judge Leslie Longenbaugh ordered their detainment pending trial.

The latest indictment alleges that New Mexico resident Christina Quintana, 32, conspired with others to distribute meth and heroin in Sitka, and threatened people with firearms to collect drug debts.

Quintana also faces charges in state court of felony assault in the March shooting of a Sitka woman.

According to the indictment, Eric Morisky, 30, of Juneau paid the airfare for Quintana and co-defendant Andrea Avalos, 22, of New Mexico, to fly from Juneau to Sitka in March, days prior to the shooting.

The release also named four Sitka residents in the indictment:

Peter Krovina, 39;

Porter Treadway, 36;

Holly Chambers, 25;

and Aaron Didrickson, 29.

According to the indictment, Quintana and others planned to rob and burgle Kane’s residence on Halibut Point Road in Sitka to collect a more than $15,000 drug debt. They ransacked the residence and took a Glock 10 mm handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun from inside.

Kane and her boyfriend were not home.

The indictment says when they did get home, Kane was ordered inside at gunpoint and her boyfriend was assaulted with a claw hammer. Quintana threatened Kane with the handgun, demanded payment for the drug debt and shot her in both legs.

Quintana and the group left carrying a suitcase with personal items belonging to the victims. The group then allegedly attempted to elude police, including hiding out on a yacht in Sitka’s Crescent Harbor.

Online records show all seven defendants in custody. Quintana is at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center in Eagle River. The others are in custody at Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau.

Quintana and Treadway also are charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A jury trial is scheduled for July.