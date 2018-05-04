Office of Special Prosecutions continues to review charges against Fansler

The Office of Special Prosecutions continues to review charges against former Rep. Zach Fansler and may have an update on the case next week.

Fansler resigned from his position after a woman accused him of drunkenly slapping her several times and damaging her eardrum.

The Office of Special Prosecutions has been reviewing charges against him since February.

Assistant District Attorney Paul Miovas says that the Office of Special Prosecutions must, “make sure they’ve taken everything into account before we issue any press releases or further information.”