Newscast — Friday, May 4, 2018

In this newscast:
- Sealaska reports strong 2017 earnings
- Rift opens up over proposed hike in Juneau’s utility rates
- GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Hawkins says he has cancer
- Grand Jury indicts seven over alleged meth trafficking to Sitka
Recent headlines
DeSimone defense witness demonstrates revolver action in courtroomChad Kendrick, a local firearms dealer who is expected to testify for the defense in the Mark DeSimone homicide trial, repeatedly pulls the trigger on a revolver loaded with dummy rounds.
Haines School Board renames high school gymThe Haines Borough School Board renamed the high school gym. The facility, known for decades as the Karl Ward Gymnasium, will now be called the Haines High School Gymnasium.
Walrus haul out near Bristol Bay villageResidents saw a few hundred walrus hauled out at the beginning of April. By the end of April, they reported seeing about a thousand. On a recent flight over the shoreline, an Alaska Fish and Game biologist saw only 100.
Energy Secretary Rick Perry visits the Kodiak ArchipelagoSen. Lisa Murkowski and the U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry hopped on a plane and took a quick detour to the small community of Old Harbor, which has been developing its own renewable resources for decades, but still has a long way to go.