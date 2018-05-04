Newscast — Friday, May 4, 2018

In this newscast:

  • Sealaska reports strong 2017 earnings
  • Rift opens up over proposed hike in Juneau’s utility rates
  • GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Hawkins says he has cancer
  • Grand Jury indicts seven over alleged meth trafficking to Sitka
Recent headlines

  • Chad Kendrick demonstrates the use of .45 single-action revolver in Juneau Superior Court on May 4, 2018. Assistant District Attorney Amy Paige and Assistant Public Defender Deborah Macaulay watch in the foreground.

    DeSimone defense witness demonstrates revolver action in courtroom

    Chad Kendrick, a local firearms dealer who is expected to testify for the defense in the Mark DeSimone homicide trial, repeatedly pulls the trigger on a revolver loaded with dummy rounds.
  • Haines School.

    Haines School Board renames high school gym

    The Haines Borough School Board renamed the high school gym. The facility, known for decades as the Karl Ward Gymnasium, will now be called the Haines High School Gymnasium.
  • Walrus began showing up on the beaches near Port Heiden in early April. (Photo courtesy John Christensen)

    Walrus haul out near Bristol Bay village

    Residents saw a few hundred walrus hauled out at the beginning of April. By the end of April, they reported seeing about a thousand. On a recent flight over the shoreline, an Alaska Fish and Game biologist saw only 100.
  • Sen. Lisa Murkowski and U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry visit Kodiak’s wind turbines on their short trip to the archipelago.(Twitter photo courtesy Rick Perry)

    Energy Secretary Rick Perry visits the Kodiak Archipelago

    Sen. Lisa Murkowski and the U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry hopped on a plane and took a quick detour to the small community of Old Harbor, which has been developing its own renewable resources for decades, but still has a long way to go.
