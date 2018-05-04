A Juneau Afternoon 5-7-2018

Tune in on Monday for a special broadcast of community storytelling with Mudrooms. The theme is “Subsistence and Survival,” recorded May 10, 2017.
Recent headlines
How Sealaska went from $35M in the red to $43M in the blackThe Alaska Native corporation's leadership says 2017 was a milestone year financially, and that it validated the realignment of its business portfolio with its shareholders' traditional values.
DeSimone defense witness demonstrates revolver action in courtroomChad Kendrick, a local firearms dealer who is expected to testify for the defense in the Mark DeSimone homicide trial, repeatedly pulls the trigger on a revolver loaded with dummy rounds.
Haines School Board renames high school gymThe Haines Borough School Board renamed the high school gym. The facility, known for decades as the Karl Ward Gymnasium, will now be called the Haines High School Gymnasium.
Walrus haul out near Bristol Bay villageResidents saw a few hundred walrus hauled out at the beginning of April. By the end of April, they reported seeing about a thousand. On a recent flight over the shoreline, an Alaska Fish and Game biologist saw only 100.