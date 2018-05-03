Morning update — Thursday, May 3, 2018

In this newscast:
- Army soldier in Alaska brigade dies in Afghanistan: The Army says a 22-year-old soldier assigned to an Alaska post has died in Afghanistan. Spc. Gabriel David Conde was killed Monday by enemy small arms fire in Tagab District. Alaska Gov. Bill Walker ordered U.S. and state flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Conde. Flags will be returned to full-staff at sunset Friday.
- Federal help in combatting drug trafficking: Alaska expects to receive federal funding to help combat drug trafficking, following a request from Gov. Bill Walker. The federal Office of National Drug Control Policy announced Tuesday that areas around Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau had been designated as high-intensity drug trafficking areas.
- Nenana Ice Classic ends with tripod tumble: The winning time for the Nenana Ice Classic is determined when a cable attached to a tripod on the Tanana River ice trips a clock on shore. The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that happened at 2:18 p.m. Alaska Daylight Time on Tuesday, making the winning ticket time 1:18 p.m. Alaska Standard Time.
Recent headlines
Bethel voters to decide whether or not to keep legal alcohol salesBethel residents will be asked to vote again this October on whether to have legal sales of alcohol in town. A petition submitted by Evon Waska Sr. has gathered enough signatures to put the local option issue back on the city’s October ballot.
Camille Cosby defends Bill Cosby, says he was the victim of ‘lynch mobs’The entertainer's wife had been largely absent during his sexual assault trial. She's now released a three-page blistering defense.
Revolver used to shoot Rosales was not malfunctioning, witness testifiesVince Bengston didn't realize someone had used his revolver until he discovered the cylinder had moved and two rounds had been fired.
Anonymous donor gifts $110K to Fairbanks music programsAn anonymous donor has gifted $110,000 to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District for elementary music programs.