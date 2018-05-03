Anonymous donor gifts $110K to Fairbanks music programs

FAIRBANKS — An anonymous donor has gifted $110,000 to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District for elementary music programs.

The Daily News-Miner reports that the district’s Board of Education formally accepted the donation at its regular Tuesday meeting.

School district officials described the donation as unusually generous. The News-Miner reports that no one could recall such a large private donation coming to the district in recent history.

Superintendent Karen Gaborik says she is hoping to have new instruments in the hands of elementary school students at 17 public schools this fall.

Kate LaPlaunt, assistant superintendent for primary schools, said instruments are aging at area elementary schools. All of the district’s regular public elementary schools have general music programs plus band and orchestra, which are offered to students in grades 4-6.