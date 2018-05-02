Newscast — Wednesday, May 2, 2018

In today’s newscast:
- In an effort to increase safety, several Juneau alleyways may be getting stop signs,
- and the U.S. Army reports a soldier assigned to an Alaska post has died in Afghanistan.
Recent headlines
-
-
Israeli government postpones Kodiak spaceport missile testThe Israeli government's test of a military defense system at Kodiak's spaceport has been postponed.
-
Boy Scouts changing name to ‘Scouts BSA,’ as girls welcomed into programThe organization will still be Boy Scouts of America, but beginning in 2019, the program for older youth will change its name. Girls have already been allowed to sign up as Cub Scouts.
-
Deadline for Northern Dynasty and First Quantum to finalize Pebble option agreement extended, againFirst Quantum Minerals and Northern Dynasty on Tuesday announced another delay in finalizing their option agreement. The companies extended the deadline last month to finalize the agreement to April 30. They’ve extended it a second time: the new deadline is May 31.