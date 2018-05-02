Israeli government postpones Kodiak spaceport missile test

KODIAK — The Israeli government’s test of a military defense system at Kodiak’s spaceport has been postponed.
The Israeli Ministry of Defense said no new date has been set for the test of the Arrow 3. It’s a ballistic missile designed to intercept warheads outside of the atmosphere, the Kodiak Daily Mirror reported.
The reason for the postponement was “in order to achieve maximum readiness for the American field test,” suggesting that a future test is planned.
The postponement follows two test attempts in December and January in Israel that were cancelled because of technical issues with the target missile. In February, a flight test of the Arrow-3 interceptor was completed successfully, but a target missile was not involved.
The announcement follows months of anticipation after a representative of the Missile Defense Agency said last year that the tests would occur in Kodiak. Construction of temporary living quarters for approximately 200 soldiers was already underway at the spaceport.
Craig Campbell, CEO of Alaska Aerospace, declined comment.
