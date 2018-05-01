Morning update — Tuesday, May 1, 2018

In this newscast:
- Wolf kills dog along Brotherhood Bridge Trail: A wolf killed a dog Monday morning along the Brotherhood Bridge Trail, the second time a wolf’s killed a dog in Juneau in six months.
- Alaska man won’t face death penalty in fatal Florida airport shooting: An Alaska man will not face the death penalty on charges of killing five people and wounding six in a shooting rampage at a Florida airport, authorities announced Tuesday.
- Alaska State Trooper allegedly tried to meet 16-year-old girl for sex: Soldotna-based Alaska State Trooper Vance Peronto, 57, is charged with attempted sexual abuse of a minor after allegedly trying to meet a 16-year-old girl at an Anchorage hotel Sunday.
