Investigator, former firearms instructor explains revolver action during DeSimone homicide trial

Only one new witness took the stand Tuesday in the Mark DeSimone homicide trial. He explained the action of the firearm used to shoot Tony Rosales, an issue that DeSimone’s defense likely will focus in on later.

DeSimone is standing trial in Juneau Superior Court on charges related to Rosales’ death at an Excursion Inlet cabin in May 2016.

There’s been long-standing confusion about the weapon used to shoot Rosales. Some have called it a .41 double-action Magnum revolver. But Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Matt Hightower, a former firearms instructor, said it’s actually single-action. That means you must pull back the hammer before or at the same time as pulling the trigger.

Then, to fire a second time, Hightower said it’s the same thing.

“You’d have to manually bring the hammer back and you would either have to press the trigger back,” Hightower testified. “Or, if you were pressing the trigger back as you were bringing the hammer back and let go of the hammer, it would go forward striking the primer.”

DeSimone fired two shots, back to back, at Rosales.

His defense intends to argue that it was an unintentional discharge of a firearm.

Assistant Public Defender Deborah Macaulay asked Hightower about a trigger pull force of between 2 and 3 ½ pounds.

“Would you believe that to be a very light trigger pull?” Macaulay asked.

“I guess it would depend on the weapon,” Hightower answered. “It would be a light trigger pull, yes. On a single-action revolver, my experience is that trigger press is a very light trigger press on almost all I have come into contact with.”

Assistant District Attorney Amy Paige then asked if Hightower had identified the specific trigger pull force for that particular .41 revolver. He said no.

“Have you ever fired that weapon?” Paige asked.

“I have not,” Hightower answered.

“Do you know anything about the weight required to fire that weapon?” asked Paige.

“I do not,” Hightower answered.

“When (Macaulay) asked you, ‘What’s your impression of poundage of trigger pull?’ is that just your opinion of that in a vacuum not related to that firearm?” Paige asked.

“Yes,” Hightower answered.

The rest of Hightower’s testimony included explanations of how he and two other troopers investigated the scene, interviewed witnesses, and photographed the interior and exterior of the cabin.

Hightower also described how they found Rosales’ body partly under a picnic table on the cabin’s front deck and the types of wounds he suffered.