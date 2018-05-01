Live blog: Second day of witness testimony in DeSimone trial

Mark DeSimone is accused of shooting Tony Rosales in Excursion Inlet in May 2016. The first witnesses took the stand Monday in the homicide trial underway in Juneau Superior Court.
Follow along today as KTOO Reporter Matt Miller live tweets from the proceedings in Juneau Superior Court.
Witnesses testify that DeSimone admitted shooting victimMark DeSimone is accused of shooting Tony Rosales at an Excursion Inlet cabin in May 2016.