A Juneau Afternoon 5-3-2018

Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Thursday.
3:06 Get to know UAS honorary degree recipients Marie Olson and Bruce Botelho;
3:15 Plants, primroses and primulas–take a virtual tour Juneau’s outdoor living museum;
3:25 Meet the cast members from “The Arsonists”;
3:35 Learn how you can help people with unfunded medical and health care needs;
3:45 And plan your weekend with Arts Up – a summary of all the capital city’s arts and entertainment opportunities.
