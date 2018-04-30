Ruby Princess to dock Monday; Industry expects 1.17M passengers this year

The first full-size cruise ship of the season is scheduled to dock Monday morning in Juneau.

The Ruby Princess will land at 11 a.m. for an 11-hour stopover. The vessel can carry about 4,700 passengers and crew.

Last year’s cruise season set an all-time record at 1.09 million passengers. The industry projects more with 1.17 million passengers sailing this year to Alaska.

The Princess Cruises vessel is scheduled to be the first of five full-size cruise ships calling in Juneau this week. It’s scheduled to depart at 10 p.m.

Correction: A previous headline understated the number of cruise ship passengers expected in Alaska this year. The industry expects more than 1.17 million passengers this year. The story has been updated to reflect the change.