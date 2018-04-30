Newscast — Monday, April 30, 2018

In this newscast:
- A dog was killed by a wolf on a Juneau hiking trail Monday morning,
- and Juneau sent a team to the Native Youth Olympics competition in Anchorage last week.
Recent headlines
Octopus eggs hatch at Alaska SeaLife CenterAlaska SeaLife Center’s family of octopuses is growing. A giant Pacific octopus, named Gilligan, laid thousands of eggs about a year ago. Less than a hundred hatched this month. Aquarium curator Richard Hocking expects the remaining eggs to hatch by the end of May.
After a tragedy, a Yup’ik dance group in Hooper Bay keeps dancingThe idea was to help reconnect kids to their culture, teach about the effects of alcohol and drugs, and prevent suicide. And it has worked – but not with every kid.
Alleged shoplifter arrested after fighting with Super Bear employeesJuneau police responded to a report of a shoplifter attacking store employees. Employees told police they saw the man, who was later identified as Ronald Wheat, 50, stealing items. Wheat became combative when the workers confronted him outside.
Ruby Princess to dock Monday; Industry expects 1.17M passengers this yearThe first full-size cruise ship of the season is scheduled to dock Monday morning in Juneau. The Ruby Princess will land at 11 a.m. for an 11-hour stopover. The vessel can carry about 4,700 passengers and crew.