Morning update — Monday, April 30, 2018

In this update:
- Ruby Princess to dock Monday; Industry expects 1.17M passengers this year: The first full-size cruise ship of the season is scheduled to dock Monday morning in Juneau.
The Ruby Princess will land at 11 a.m. for an 11-hour stopover. The vessel can carry about 4,700 passengers and crew.
- Alaska Supreme Court: Thane Campground shooting lawsuit against city may move forward: The Alaska Supreme Court ruled Friday a lawsuit filed by the survivor of a shooting eight years ago at a city-run campground may proceed to trial. The justices clarified when local governments are immune from lawsuits.
- Former state senator appointed interim Denali Commission head: Former state Sen. John Torgerson has been appointed to run the Denali Commission while a search is underway for the organization’s next leader.
Recent headlines
Wolf kills dog along Brotherhood Bridge TrailWildlife biologist Ryan Scott thinks the wolf just happened to kill a deer near the trail and was protecting its kill. He doesn’t think there’s any public safety or pet safety issue out of the ordinary.
Octopus eggs hatch at Alaska SeaLife CenterAlaska SeaLife Center’s family of octopuses is growing. A giant Pacific octopus, named Gilligan, laid thousands of eggs about a year ago. Less than a hundred hatched this month. Aquarium curator Richard Hocking expects the remaining eggs to hatch by the end of May.
After a tragedy, a Yup’ik dance group in Hooper Bay keeps dancingThe idea was to help reconnect kids to their culture, teach about the effects of alcohol and drugs, and prevent suicide. And it has worked – but not with every kid.
Alleged shoplifter arrested after fighting with Super Bear employeesJuneau police responded to a report of a shoplifter attacking store employees. Employees told police they saw the man, who was later identified as Ronald Wheat, 50, stealing items. Wheat became combative when the workers confronted him outside.