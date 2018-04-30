Alleged shoplifter arrested after fighting with Super Bear employees

An alleged shoplifter was arrested Friday after fighting outside of Super Bear IGA, on Mendenhall Mall Road, Juneau.
A Juneau police news release says that officers responded to a report of a shoplifter attacking store employees. Employees told police they saw the man, who was later identified as Ronald Wheat, 50, stealing items. Wheat became combative when the workers confronted him outside.
One employee suffered minor injuries.
Wheat was arrested on charges that include disorderly conduct, assault and felony theft.
Wheat is in custody and being held without bail at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.
