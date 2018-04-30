A Juneau Afternoon 5-2-2018

Sheli DeLaney hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday.
3:06 We’ll figure out how to navigate the Maritime Festival;
3:15 Artists! Learn how to create a sustainable existence;
3:30 We’ll hear how to participate in the Blessing of the Fleet;
3:45 And we’ll listen to a new podcast that interviews famous Alaskan writers.
Recent headlines
Wolf kills dog along Brotherhood Bridge TrailWildlife biologist Ryan Scott thinks the wolf just happened to kill a deer near the trail and was protecting its kill. He doesn’t think there’s any public safety or pet safety issue out of the ordinary.
Octopus eggs hatch at Alaska SeaLife CenterAlaska SeaLife Center’s family of octopuses is growing. A giant Pacific octopus, named Gilligan, laid thousands of eggs about a year ago. Less than a hundred hatched this month. Aquarium curator Richard Hocking expects the remaining eggs to hatch by the end of May.
After a tragedy, a Yup’ik dance group in Hooper Bay keeps dancingThe idea was to help reconnect kids to their culture, teach about the effects of alcohol and drugs, and prevent suicide. And it has worked – but not with every kid.
Alleged shoplifter arrested after fighting with Super Bear employeesJuneau police responded to a report of a shoplifter attacking store employees. Employees told police they saw the man, who was later identified as Ronald Wheat, 50, stealing items. Wheat became combative when the workers confronted him outside.