A Juneau Afternoon 5-2-2018

Sheli DeLaney hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday.

3:06 We’ll figure out how to navigate the Maritime Festival;

3:15 Artists! Learn how to create a sustainable existence;

3:30 We’ll hear how to participate in the Blessing of the Fleet;

3:45 And we’ll listen to a new podcast that interviews famous Alaskan writers.

