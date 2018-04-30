A Juneau Afternoon 5-1-2018

Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday.

3:06 We’ll get an update on Juneau’s libraries;

3:15 Meet a New York City fire fighter who was buried alive twice on 9/11;

3:30 Learn about summer opportunities for kids and teens at the Zach Gordon Youth Center;

3:45 And meet Willy Wonka and all the Thunder Mountain High School chocolate factory characters.

