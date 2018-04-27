Newscast — Friday, April 27, 2018

In this newscast:
- New ideas for Mendenhall Valley Glacier Visitor Center unveiled
- Alaska Supreme Court rules lawsuit over 2010 Thane Campground shooting may proceed
- Alaska Supreme Court hears arguments over Stand For Salmon ballot initiative
Recent headlines
Oil prices are up, but how long will it last?The current price of oil is several dollars higher than state economists predicted, but it doesn't quite fill the hole in the state's budget -- and, it doesn't mean oil prices are going to stay up.
U.N. committee moves toward banning heavy fuel oil in the Arctic"It is a big deal that the IMO has been looking at a ban," said Kevin Harun of Pacific Environment, a conservation organization. "It’s a very cautious body and it normally does not act without strong support from countries."
2018 Native Youth Olympics begin in AnchorageMore 400 high school students from across Alaska have gathered in Anchorage for the Native Youth Olympics state championships.
How tourists could see the glacier after it retreatsThe Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center is preparing for a future that includes more tourists and a melting attraction.