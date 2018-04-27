A Juneau Afternoon 4-30-2018

Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Monday.

Juneau Jazz and Classics will preview live music cruises, free concerts, jams, workshops and more;

Learn how to see the movie “Irreparable Harm,” hosted by the Southeast Alaska Conservation Council;

Meet a former Iraqi Ambassador;

And we’ll check out the art of Louise Miller.

0

Recent headlines

X