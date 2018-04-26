Muktuk and ice cream: Exchange brings Noorvik students to Juneau

Four middle school students from Noorvik Aqqaluk School visited Juneau this week as part of the statewide Sister School Exchange program.
The program promotes understanding between Alaska’s rural and urban communities by setting up cultural exchanges for middle and high school students. The Northwest community of Noorvik was paired with Dzantik’i Heeni Middle School.
On Thursday, the Noorvik students paid a visit to Coppa where owner Marc Wheeler taught them how to make ice cream. They got to choose the flavor — mint chocolate ice cream.
“What else do you think we need in there?” Wheeler asked the group as one student stirred in the mint.
“The chocolate!” said eighth grader Lindsay Schuerch.
Wheeler’s own daughter Celia, a middle school student at Dzantik’i Heeni, got to travel to Noorvik recently to experience life in rural Alaska.
“She came back and was just talking so much about riding on snow machines and eating muktuk and all the basketball they played there. She had a great time,” Wheeler said.
The group arrived Sunday and is staying with host families.
Besides class, they’ve made the rounds of all the Juneau sites — a tour of the Douglas Island Pink and Chum, Inc. hatchery, a visit to the Alaska State Museum, the state capitol and cultural lessons at Sealaska Heritage Institute. They even met Gov. Bill Walker and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott and had a pizza party at the Governor’s Mansion.
Jeffrey Robinson is the teacher traveling with the group. He and other exchange leaders from across the state attended a training in November.
“I think it’s just exposure and building relationships. So my students up in the villages are, obviously, a little bit more isolated and have a certain paradigm that they have,” Robinson said. “Bringing them down into the cities, it’s kind of an eye-opening experience for them. But it’s still in the same state.”
Later on, the Noorvik students would return to the shop for an ice cream social with the students from the Juneau exchange.
The four students will leave Friday after a whale watching cruise.
Recent headlines
-
Trial of former Arizona lawmaker in Juneau may receive nationwide attentionMark Anthony De Simone, 55, is accused of shooting Duilio Antonio “Tony” Rosales, 34, in Excursion Inlet in May 2016.
-
Bill Cosby found guilty of all charges in sexual assault retrialJurors listened to more than two weeks of testimony from 25 witnesses, including five women who had never before confronted the entertainer in a criminal courtroom.
-
U.S. Coast Guard to send 8 vessels to Alaska; Petersburg’s will downsize slightlySix new U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutters will be stationed in Alaska and two new patrol boats will be coming to the state, the Coast Guard announced Wednesday.
-
Student organizes counter-protest in response to national walkoutTwo groups of Sitka High School students marched out of school Friday. Each called for safer schools but advocating for different solutions. Even though he’s not a fan of protests, senior Anders Marius wanted to create an opportunity for students with a different perspective on gun reform to have their voices heard.