Morning update — Thursday, April 26, 2018

In this newscast:
- Complaint alleged unwanted contact from Parish, report says: House Speaker Bryce Edgmon on Wednesday defended how the latest case to become public was resolved, saying lawyers for the woman’s employer and the Legislature agreed to have Rep. Justin Parish undergo additional training.
- Nine indicted on charges of attempting to smuggle drugs into Lemon Creek Correctional Center: A grand jury handed up an indictment Thursday against nine people on four counts of drug possession and three counts of attempting to sneak the contraband in. All counts are felonies.
- And an update in the Mark Anthony De Simone trial. You can follow coverage of that trial here.
Recent headlines
U.S. Coast Guard to send 8 vessels to Alaska; Petersburg’s will downsize slightlySix new U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutters will be stationed in Alaska and two new patrol boats will be coming to the state, the Coast Guard announced Wednesday.
Student organizes counter-protest in response to national walkoutTwo groups of Sitka High School students marched out of school Friday. Each called for safer schools but advocating for different solutions. Even though he’s not a fan of protests, senior Anders Marius wanted to create an opportunity for students with a different perspective on gun reform to have their voices heard.
HUD unveils plan to increase rent on millions receiving federal housing assistanceUnder HUD Secretary Ben Carson's proposal, some of the poorest families will see their rents triple. About 712,000 households would see rents jump to $150 per month under the proposal.
Troopers send Unalaska investigation to Office of Special ProsecutionsState troopers have wrapped up a months-long investigation concerning at least one of Unalaska’s elected officials. The case is now under review by the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions, which will decide whether to pursue criminal charges.