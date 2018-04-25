Report: Complaint alleged unwanted contact from Parish

JUNEAU — A newspaper reports that outgoing Alaska state Rep. Justin Parish faced a sexual harassment complaint earlier this year and was ordered by the House speaker to take additional training.
The Juneau Empire reported that the February complaint outlined a year and a half of unwanted public encounters between Parish and a woman who was not identified.
Parish did not return a phone message Wednesday to The Associated Press and an aide said he was unavailable. House Speaker Bryce Edgmon also wasn’t immediately available.
Parish, a Juneau Democrat, said Tuesday he believed a former aide of his could do the job better and that he wouldn’t seek re-election. He told the AP that no other factors contributed to that decision.
Two House Democrats have resigned since December amid allegations of misconduct.
