Offshore lease schedule for Beaufort draws flak

Congressional Democrats sounded the alarm about the Interior Department’s efforts to hold an offshore oil lease sale next year in the Beaufort Sea.
Sens. Maria Cantwell of Washington and Jeff Merkley of Oregon, as well as Reps. Raul Grijalva of Arizona and Jared Huffman of California, wrote a letter Tuesday to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, urging the department to cease plans to schedule leases in the Beaufort in 2019.
The letter says drilling there would be risky and unpopular, and there’s no effective way to clean up if a spill occurs in Arctic waters.
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management last month issued a formal call for information on which parts of the Beaufort should be open to drilling and which areas are sensitive or important to subsistence activities.
The comment period ends Monday.
The government has received more than 1,200 comments so far, many of them opposed to Arctic offshore drilling in general.
Drilling advocates say the outer continental shelf can be safely explored and that hundreds of wells have already been drilled in Arctic waters since the 1960s.
Recent headlines
-
Report: Complaint alleged unwanted contact from ParishA newspaper reports that outgoing Alaska state Rep. Justin Parish faced a sexual harassment complaint earlier this year and was ordered by the House speaker to take additional training.
-
Forest Service documents don’t show fix for Tongass timber sales, advocacy group saysAn environmental advocacy organization says the U.S. Forest Service doesn’t appear to be taking steps to correct costly problems in Tongass timber contracts.
-
Response wraps up on Shuyak Island oil spillOil spill cleanup winds down on the southern end of Shuyak Island. The area is critical habitat for marine mammals like sea otters and Steller sea lions.
-
Ethics committee finds probable cause of violation by TarrA legislative ethics committee has found probable cause that Rep. Geran Tarr violated ethics law by having staff help organize and fundraise for a 2017 street fair.