Nine indicted on charges of attempting to smuggle drugs into Lemon Creek

An alleged conspiracy to smuggle narcotics into a Juneau correctional center includes a man currently serving a more-than-300-year sentence there.
A grand jury handed up an indictment Thursday against nine people on four counts of drug possession and three counts of attempting to sneak the contraband in. All counts are felonies.
According to court documents, Jerry Andrew Active, 29, and eight others allegedly conspired to sneak the contraband into Lemon Creek Correctional Center during a December 2017 jail visit.
The indictment included names of Lemon Creek inmates and other suspects who allegedly coordinated the scheduled visit.
Court documents say the plan was for Amanda Natkong to smuggle meth and heroin into the correctional facility, but officers stopped her and found the drugs.
Others charged in the indictment include:
- Chad L. Kreftmeyer
- Brendon Wesley Adam Valdez
- John Negley
- Buck Robert Mills
- Roberta J. White
- Tamra R. Fuhr
- Susan Paulsen
Anchorage Superior Court Judge Philip R. Volland sentenced Active to prison in the 2013 murder of a north Anchorage couple. Police also say he assaulted another couple, and he sexually assaulted an elderly woman and a child.
A wrongful death lawsuit against Active and a co-defendant in that case was dismissed Jan. 25.
