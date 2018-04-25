Newscast – Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Stories include the latest on outgoing Rep. Justin Parish of Juneau who faced a sexual harassment complaint earlier this year, a man wanted on warrant surrenders after standoff at cabin near the end of the Steese Highway, Anchorage police release photo of pepper spray suspect, and more than 400 high school athletes traveled to Anchorage for the statewide championships of the Native Youth Olympic Games.
Recent headlines
Report: Complaint alleged unwanted contact from ParishA newspaper reports that outgoing Alaska state Rep. Justin Parish faced a sexual harassment complaint earlier this year and was ordered by the House speaker to take additional training.
Forest Service documents don’t show fix for Tongass timber sales, advocacy group saysAn environmental advocacy organization says the U.S. Forest Service doesn’t appear to be taking steps to correct costly problems in Tongass timber contracts.
Response wraps up on Shuyak Island oil spillOil spill cleanup winds down on the southern end of Shuyak Island. The area is critical habitat for marine mammals like sea otters and Steller sea lions.
Offshore lease schedule for Beaufort draws flakCongressional Democrats sounded the alarm about the Interior Department’s efforts to hold an offshore oil lease sale next year in the Beaufort Sea.