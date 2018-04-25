Newscast – Wednesday, April 25, 2018

By April 25, 2018Newscasts

Stories include the latest on outgoing Rep. Justin Parish of Juneau who faced a sexual harassment complaint earlier this year, a man wanted on warrant surrenders after standoff at cabin near the end of the Steese Highway, Anchorage police release photo of pepper spray suspect, and more than 400 high school athletes traveled to Anchorage for the statewide championships of the Native Youth Olympic Games.

0

Recent headlines

X