Morning update — Wednesday, April 25, 2018

In this newscast:
- Juneau’s Rep. Justin Parish won’t seek re-election: Another Juneau Democrat won’t seek re-election. Freshman lawmaker Rep. Justin Parish posted a short video announcement Tuesday on Facebook. The capital city’s entire legislative delegation will be in play this fall.
- Legislative Council adopts new sexual harassment policy: The state’s Legislative Council adopted an updated sexual and other workplace harassment policy. The committee unanimously adopted the policy on Monday.
- Jury selection to begin Wednesday in Excursion Inlet homicide trial: The Mark Anthony De Simone homicide trial is back on track, only a few days behind schedule. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Wednesday. De Simone is accused of shooting Rosales at a hunting cabin in Excursion Inlet.
- School district announces next director of administrative services: The Juneau School District has named Finance Officer Sarah Jahn as its next director of Administrative Services, effective July 1. In her new role, Jahn will take on managing the district’s nearly $90 million budget. She will also oversee programs like student transportation, information technology, facilities upkeep and maintenance.
Recent headlines
Report: Complaint alleged unwanted contact from ParishA newspaper reports that outgoing Alaska state Rep. Justin Parish faced a sexual harassment complaint earlier this year and was ordered by the House speaker to take additional training.
Forest Service documents don’t show fix for Tongass timber sales, advocacy group saysAn environmental advocacy organization says the U.S. Forest Service doesn’t appear to be taking steps to correct costly problems in Tongass timber contracts.
Response wraps up on Shuyak Island oil spillOil spill cleanup winds down on the southern end of Shuyak Island. The area is critical habitat for marine mammals like sea otters and Steller sea lions.
Offshore lease schedule for Beaufort draws flakCongressional Democrats sounded the alarm about the Interior Department’s efforts to hold an offshore oil lease sale next year in the Beaufort Sea.