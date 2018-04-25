Ethics committee finds probable cause of violation by Tarr

JUNEAU — A legislative ethics committee has found probable cause that Rep. Geran Tarr violated ethics law by having staff help organize and fundraise for a 2017 street fair.
No sanctions were recommended against the Anchorage Democrat.
But the committee, in a release, said it “strongly” recommends Tarr seek guidance from the ethics office before committing government resources to a project that would provide a private benefit.
The complaint alleged Tarr and staff members worked on the Mountain View Street Fair Festival on government time, using government resources for a non-legislative purpose.
The committee says one part-time aide alone spent more than 120 hours of government or staff time helping with the event.
Tarr said she disagrees with some of the findings and is pleased with the recommendation of no sanctions.
