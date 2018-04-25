A Juneau Afternoon 4-26-2018

Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Thursday.

3:06 Learn how to become a nurse through the University of Alaska Southeast;

3:15 Hear more about your chance to run, covered with rainbow colors, over the streets of downtown;

3:25 We’ll preview this Saturday’s Ella Fitzgerald tribute concert;

3:35 Graphic novels, live drawing, board gaming and costuming—get the inside on Alaska Robotics Mini-Comic Convention;

3:45 And plan your weekend with Arts Up – a summary of all the capital city’s arts and entertainment opportunities.