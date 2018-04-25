A Juneau Afternoon 4-26-2018

Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Thursday.
3:06 Learn how to become a nurse through the University of Alaska Southeast;
3:15 Hear more about your chance to run, covered with rainbow colors, over the streets of downtown;
3:25 We’ll preview this Saturday’s Ella Fitzgerald tribute concert;
3:35 Graphic novels, live drawing, board gaming and costuming—get the inside on Alaska Robotics Mini-Comic Convention;
3:45 And plan your weekend with Arts Up – a summary of all the capital city’s arts and entertainment opportunities.
Recent headlines
-
Report: Complaint alleged unwanted contact from ParishA newspaper reports that outgoing Alaska state Rep. Justin Parish faced a sexual harassment complaint earlier this year and was ordered by the House speaker to take additional training.
-
Forest Service documents don’t show fix for Tongass timber sales, advocacy group saysAn environmental advocacy organization says the U.S. Forest Service doesn’t appear to be taking steps to correct costly problems in Tongass timber contracts.
-
Response wraps up on Shuyak Island oil spillOil spill cleanup winds down on the southern end of Shuyak Island. The area is critical habitat for marine mammals like sea otters and Steller sea lions.
-
Offshore lease schedule for Beaufort draws flakCongressional Democrats sounded the alarm about the Interior Department’s efforts to hold an offshore oil lease sale next year in the Beaufort Sea.