Watch: Trump to host joint press conference with French president

President Donald Trump is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron for a state visit this week. The two leaders are holding a news conference ahead of Tuesday night’s state dinner.
This press conference starts at 11:45 a.m. ET, Tuesday.
