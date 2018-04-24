School district announces next director of administrative services

The Juneau School District has named Finance Officer Sarah Jahn as its next director of Administrative Services, effective July 1.

In her new role, Jahn will take on managing the district’s nearly $90 million budget. She will also oversee programs like student transportation, information technology, facilities upkeep and maintenance.

She takes over for David Means, who’s retiring after 13 years with the district and 36 as a school administrator in Southeast. His last day of work is June 29.

Jahn has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Alaska Southeast. She also has associate’s degrees in accounting and business management from UA Fairbanks.

She started as a payroll and benefits manager for the school district in 2008 before being promoted to payroll supervisor and then to her current role under Means.

An interview committee made up of staff from the City and Borough of Juneau, the school district and school board members held public interviews yesterday before selecting Jahn.