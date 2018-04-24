Newscast – Tuesday, April 24, 2018

In this newscast:
- the Juneau Assembly quadruples fines for idling in the active loading zone at the airport,
- the Alaska Airlines and Virgin America merger hits a crescendo, and
Recent headlines
Jury selection to begin Wednesday in Excursion Inlet homicide trialMark De Simone is accused of shooting "Tony" Rosales near an Excursion Inlet cabin in May 2016. During a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, prosecution and defense attorneys heard about a previously unknown comment De Simone allegedly said to a prosecution witness after the shooting.
Haines mining-and-water forum draws dozens, critics question objectivityThe Palmer Project, a potential hard-rock underground mine was the focus of a water-and-mining forum Wednesday attended by dozens of residents at the Alaska Native Brotherhood Hall, Haines
‘Evening of Stories’ promotes dialogue about violence and abuseDuring “An Evening of Stories,” playwright Vera Starbard and actress Irene Bedard shared their personal experiences with sexual abuse and domestic violence. The two women are sisters-in-law.
Juneau Rep. Parish won’t run for re-electionThat sets up the race for House District 34 to be between two sitting Juneau Assembly members, Democrat Rob Edwardson and Republican Jerry Nankervis.