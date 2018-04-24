Newscast – Tuesday, April 24, 2018

By April 24, 2018Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Rep. Justin Parish announces he won’t run for reelection,
  • the Juneau Assembly quadruples fines for idling in the active loading zone at the airport,
  • the Alaska Airlines and Virgin America merger hits a crescendo, and
  • jury selection in the Mark Anthony De Simone murder trial begins Wednesday.
