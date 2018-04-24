Juneau Rep. Parish won’t run for re-election

Democratic Rep. Justin Parish announced on Facebook this morning that he will not run for re-election.
“I’ve said from the beginning, that I’ll run for re-election unless I’m able to find someone who can do it better than me,” Parish said in the video. “After many conversations, I think I have. My former chief of staff Robert Edwardson, who worked with me from the beginning, has agreed to serve, has agreed to put his name into the hat, and I hope that you’ll support him.”
Edwardson is a Democrat and a member of the Juneau Assembly.
Another assembly member, Deputy Mayor Jerry Nankervis, is running as a Republican for the seat.
House District 34 includes the Mendenhall Valley, the Juneau Airport area and neighborhoods to the northwest.
Editor’s note: We’ve posted an expanded version of this story with comment from Rob Edwardson.
Jury selection to begin Wednesday in Excursion Inlet homicide trialMark De Simone is accused of shooting "Tony" Rosales near an Excursion Inlet cabin in May 2016. During a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, prosecution and defense attorneys heard about a previously unknown comment De Simone allegedly said to a prosecution witness after the shooting.
Haines mining-and-water forum draws dozens, critics question objectivityThe Palmer Project, a potential hard-rock underground mine was the focus of a water-and-mining forum Wednesday attended by dozens of residents at the Alaska Native Brotherhood Hall, Haines
‘Evening of Stories’ promotes dialogue about violence and abuseDuring “An Evening of Stories,” playwright Vera Starbard and actress Irene Bedard shared their personal experiences with sexual abuse and domestic violence. The two women are sisters-in-law.