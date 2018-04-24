A Juneau Afternoon 4-25-2018

Sheli DeLaney hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday.
3:06 Singer-songwriter, poet, activist, teacher and lifelong Alaskan Libby Roderick will preview her Friday concert;
3:15 Learn how to design structures with the Supermanoeuvre in mind;
3:30 Study the art of improv;
3:45 And discover fashionable leather bags made by hand right here in Alaska.
Recent headlines
Juneau’s Rep. Justin Parish won’t seek re-electionRep. Justin Parish says he won't seek re-election. That puts Juneau's entire legislative delegation in play this fall.
Jury selection to begin Wednesday in Excursion Inlet homicide trialMark De Simone is accused of shooting "Tony" Rosales near an Excursion Inlet cabin in May 2016. During a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, prosecution and defense attorneys heard about a previously unknown comment De Simone allegedly said to a prosecution witness after the shooting.
Haines mining-and-water forum draws dozens, critics question objectivityThe Palmer Project, a potential hard-rock underground mine was the focus of a water-and-mining forum Wednesday attended by dozens of residents at the Alaska Native Brotherhood Hall, Haines
‘Evening of Stories’ promotes dialogue about violence and abuseDuring “An Evening of Stories,” playwright Vera Starbard and actress Irene Bedard shared their personal experiences with sexual abuse and domestic violence. The two women are sisters-in-law.