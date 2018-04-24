A Juneau Afternoon 4-25-2018

Sheli DeLaney hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday.

3:06 Singer-songwriter, poet, activist, teacher and lifelong Alaskan Libby Roderick will preview her Friday concert;

3:15 Learn how to design structures with the Supermanoeuvre in mind;

3:30 Study the art of improv;

3:45 And discover fashionable leather bags made by hand right here in Alaska.

