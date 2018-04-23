Wasilla suspect throws puppy in failed attempt to escape arrest, troopers say

A 32-year-old Wasilla man tried a new method of avoiding arrest Sunday when confronted on an outstanding warrant, Alaska State Troopers said.
Trooper Jared Noll spotted suspect Jordan Melton during a nighttime patrol in the Williwaw subdivision near Wasilla, according to a troopers dispatch posted Monday.
Williwaw, a dense Mat-Su subdivision, is an area where residents have been reporting a rash of property crimes.
Noll made contact with Melton, the dispatch said.
“Melton threw a puppy at the trooper and attempted to flee on foot.”
The trooper caught the puppy, troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters said.
Noll also managed to take Melton into custody after his brief attempt to escape, troopers say.
He was taken to Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on an outstanding warrant for fourth-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance, Peters said.
The puppy — her name is Sugar — belongs to Melton, Peters said. Sugar was left in the care of one of his friends.
No additional charges are pending. The case didn’t meet state criteria for animal cruelty, Peters said.
Melton posted $1,000 cash bail Monday, according to a state courts database. An offender tracking system showed he was out of custody.
Recent headlines
-
No oil companies oppose bonds for tax credits, commissioner saysState payments for the credits slowed as oil prices fell. But companies have said the delayed payments have hurt development.
-
Alaska State Legislature urges congress to address state ivory bansThe resolution takes aim at state laws like those in New York, California, Hawaii and Washington. Those states have passed broad anti-ivory laws in an attempt to combat the poaching of African elephants.
-
-
Petersburg school to be featured in statewide healthy living videoPetersburg, Sitka and a few other school districts around the state will be featured in commercials about healthy living. The 30-second videos will be shown statewide in an effort to educate people about keeping youth active.