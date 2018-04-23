Wasilla suspect throws puppy in failed attempt to escape arrest, troopers say

A 32-year-old Wasilla man tried a new method of avoiding arrest Sunday when confronted on an outstanding warrant, Alaska State Troopers said.

He threw a puppy.

Trooper Jared Noll spotted suspect Jordan Melton during a nighttime patrol in the Williwaw subdivision near Wasilla, according to a troopers dispatch posted Monday.

Williwaw, a dense Mat-Su subdivision, is an area where residents have been reporting a rash of property crimes.

Noll made contact with Melton, the dispatch said.

“Melton threw a puppy at the trooper and attempted to flee on foot.”

The trooper caught the puppy, troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters said.

Noll also managed to take Melton into custody after his brief attempt to escape, troopers say.

He was taken to Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on an outstanding warrant for fourth-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance, Peters said.

The puppy — her name is Sugar — belongs to Melton, Peters said. Sugar was left in the care of one of his friends.

No additional charges are pending. The case didn’t meet state criteria for animal cruelty, Peters said.

Melton posted $1,000 cash bail Monday, according to a state courts database. An offender tracking system showed he was out of custody.