Safe full of cash stolen from Chugiak bar and grill

ANCHORAGE — Someone broke into a Chugiak bar and grill over the weekend and stole the business’ safe full of cash, employees say.
KTVA-TV reports Birchwood Saloon filed a police report Sunday.
The saloon offered a cash reward in a Facebook post for any information on the break-in.
Bartender Joleigh Rainwater described the safe as a very “stout,” heavy older-model that is about the size of a cooler.
She said Chugiak is a “tight-knit community” where “everybody knows everybody.”
Rainwater said detectives were out for several hours collecting evidence.
