Safe full of cash stolen from Chugiak bar and grill

ANCHORAGE — Someone broke into a Chugiak bar and grill over the weekend and stole the business’ safe full of cash, employees say.

KTVA-TV reports Birchwood Saloon filed a police report Sunday.

The saloon offered a cash reward in a Facebook post for any information on the break-in.

Bartender Joleigh Rainwater described the safe as a very “stout,” heavy older-model that is about the size of a cooler.

She said Chugiak is a “tight-knit community” where “everybody knows everybody.”

Rainwater said detectives were out for several hours collecting evidence.