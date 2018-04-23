Police arrest suspect in fatal Fairbanks motel shooting

FAIRBANKS — Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting at a Fairbanks motel.
Police said Leron Roland, 21, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge for the Friday shooting death of Todd Demoski, 25, at Alaska Motor Inn.
Roland was arrested at a house without incident on a warrant.
Officers found Demoski in a common area of the motel suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Fairbanks Police Department spokeswoman Yumi McCulloch didn’t know whether the men knew each other.
