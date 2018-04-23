Newscast – Monday, April 23, 2018

In this newscast:
- Jury selection delayed for the trail of a former Arizona lawmaker accused of murder,
- Alaska Airlines announces new requirements for flying with emotional support animals,
- and downtown bus routes disrupted by Franklin Street construction.
Recent headlines
Dunleavy brings gubernatorial primary message to KetchikanDunleavy said the upcoming governor’s election gives Alaskans an opportunity to try something new. He questions whether Gov. Walker has had a positive influence on the state’s economy.
Virgin America merger with Alaska Air reaches logistical crescendo this weekVirgin's ticket counters, kiosks and signage will disappear begin to disappear. Travelers will deal with one reservation system, one call center, one website and one smartphone app.
No oil companies oppose bonds for tax credits, commissioner saysState payments for the credits slowed as oil prices fell. But companies have said the delayed payments have hurt development.
Alaska State Legislature urges congress to address state ivory bansThe resolution takes aim at state laws like those in New York, California, Hawaii and Washington. Those states have passed broad anti-ivory laws in an attempt to combat the poaching of African elephants.