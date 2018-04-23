Morning update — Monday, April 23, 2018

In this newscast:
- Alaska Senate statement backs ‘free and open’ internet: The Alaska Senate has narrowly approved a formal statement supporting a “free and open” internet that’s equally accessible to all consumers. The so-called Sense of the Senate also calls on Congress to overturn a Federal Communications Commission decision to end net-neutrality protections. It passed 11-7.
- Sitka bear sanctuary making room for more black bears: Fortress of the Bear Manager Claire Turner said during a presentation at the Sitka Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday that the new enclosure will add about 10 times the space of its previous black bear habitat.
- Downtown bus routes disrupted by Franklin construction: In news release, Capital Transit says it will temporarily discontinue bus routes to the Downtown library, and the stops at Franklin, Front and Fourth streets.
Recent headlines
Safe full of cash stolen from Chugiak bar and grillSomeone broke into a Chugiak bar and grill over the weekend and stole the business' safe full of cash, employees say. Bartender Joleigh Rainwater described the safe as a very "stout," heavy older-model that is about the size of a cooler.
Police arrest suspect in fatal Fairbanks motel shootingPolice arrested Leron Roland, 21, on a first-degree murder charge in the Friday shooting death of Todd Demoski, 25, at Alaska Motor Inn.
Mat-Su Borough Assembly approves Chijuk Creek timber contractThe Mat-Su Borough Assembly approved Tuesday a five-year contract for a large timber harvest in the Trapper Creek area. Under the contract timber will be cut, trucked to Port MacKenzie and shipped to China.
KTOO, 360 North and Alaska’s Energy Desk receive Press Club awards360 North Alaska’s Energy Desk, and KTOO Public Media received several awards this weekend at the annual Alaska Press Club. Some of the awards were for stories on the arts, business, culture, health, history and science.