Morning update — Monday, April 23, 2018

  • Alaska Senate statement backs ‘free and open’ internet: The Alaska Senate has narrowly approved a formal statement supporting a “free and open” internet that’s equally accessible to all consumers. The so-called Sense of the Senate also calls on Congress to overturn a Federal Communications Commission decision to end net-neutrality protections. It passed 11-7.
  • Sitka bear sanctuary making room for more black bears: Fortress of the Bear Manager Claire Turner said during a presentation at the Sitka Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday that the new enclosure will add about 10 times the space of its previous black bear habitat.
  • Downtown bus routes disrupted by Franklin construction: In news release, Capital Transit says it will temporarily discontinue bus routes to the Downtown library, and the stops at Franklin, Front and Fourth streets.

