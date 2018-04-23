KTOO, 360 North and Alaska’s Energy Desk receive Press Club awards

360 North Alaska’s Energy Desk, and KTOO Public Media received several awards this weekend at the annual Alaska Press Club.
Some of the awards were for stories on the arts, business, culture, health, history and science.
Alaska Press Club is a group of journalists and media representatives in Alaska. The club holds a journalism conference and awards banquet each year.
The the list of awards won include:
360 North
- First Place in Best Culture Reporting (Television): Ishmael Hope, Scott Burton, Cheryl Snyder “Lineage: Tlingit Art Across Generations”
- Third Place in Best Reporting on Crime or Courts (Television): David Purdy, Scott Burton, Elasonga Milligrock, “Inside Out: Leaving Prison Behind”
Alaska’s Energy Desk
- First Place in Best Reporting on Science: Elizabeth Jenkins, “Culturally valuable yellow cedar on the decline”
- First Place in Best Series (Print): Elizabeth Jenkins, “Tongass in Transition”
- Second Place Vern McCorkle Award for Best Business Reporting: Rashah McChesney, “Alaska goes open source with oil and gas data”
- Third Place in Best Reporting on Health: Elizabeth Jenkins, “In Angoon, rural water system gets help from beavers“
- Third Place for Best Comprehensive Coverage (In Television, Radio): Rashah McChesney, “Alaska Gasline Development Corporation coverage”
KTOO Public Media
- First Place in Vern McCorkle Award for Best Business Reporting: Jacob Resneck, “Return to sender: Juneau pot business blocked from mailing tax payments”
- First Place in Best Arts Reporting: Scott Burton, “’They Don’t Talk Back’ comes home to Southeast with Preserverance Theatre premiere“
- Second Place in Best Single Story Reporting (Radio): Quinton Chandler, “We’re just out: Bergmann tenants turn to Salvation Army”
- Second Place in Best Arts Reporting: Annie Bartholomew, “Brooklyn’s Defibulators bring Honkey Tonk heart attack to Jazz & Classics Festival”
- Third Place in Best Feature: Annie Bartholomew, “Mod Carousel brings boylesque world premiere to Juneau”
- Third Place in Best Headline Writing (All Media): Jeremy Hsieh, “Four-legged Frisbee fun on furlough for Douglas’ Fourth”
- Third Place in Best Reporting on Crime or Courts: Matt Miller, “Investigators learn new language of fire behavior to find origin”
- Third Place in Best Alaska History Reporting: Matt Miller, “Where did the Birdman of Alcatraz commit his first murder?”
