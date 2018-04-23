KTOO, 360 North and Alaska’s Energy Desk receive Press Club awards

360 North Alaska’s Energy Desk, and KTOO Public Media received several awards this weekend at the annual Alaska Press Club.

Some of the awards were for stories on the arts, business, culture, health, history and science.

Alaska Press Club is a group of journalists and media representatives in Alaska. The club holds a journalism conference and awards banquet each year.

The the list of awards won include:

360 North

First Place in Best Culture Reporting (Television): Ishmael Hope, Scott Burton, Cheryl Snyder “Lineage: Tlingit Art Across Generations”

“Lineage: Tlingit Art Across Generations” Third Place in Best Reporting on Crime or Courts (Television): David Purdy, Scott Burton, Elasonga Milligrock, “Inside Out: Leaving Prison Behind”

Alaska’s Energy Desk

KTOO Public Media