KTOO, 360 North and Alaska’s Energy Desk receive Press Club awards

By April 23, 2018Juneau
David Purdy, Scott Burton, Ishmael Angaluuk Hope, Elasonga Milligrock, and Cheryl Snyder won Alaska Press Club awards for two long-form TV stories, "Lineage: Tlingit Art Across Generations" and "Inside Out: Leaving Prison Behind." (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

360 North Alaska’s Energy Desk, and KTOO Public Media received several awards this weekend at the annual Alaska Press Club.

Some of the awards were for stories on the arts, business, culture, health, history and science.

Alaska Press Club is a group of journalists and media representatives in Alaska. The club holds a journalism conference and awards banquet each year.

The the list of awards won include:

360 North

Alaska’s Energy Desk

KTOO Public Media

