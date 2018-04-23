Juneau Assembly quadruples airport parking fine

Fines for drivers waiting in the Juneau airport’s yellow loading zone are about to quadruple.
That’s following a recommendation from the airport’s board to the Juneau Assembly to increase the $25 fine to $100.
Airport Board Chair David Epstein told the Assembly Monday evening that too many people idle in the active loading area while waiting for passengers to emerge from the terminal.
He noted there’s a free cell phone lot he uses when he makes a pick up.
“When my wife comes back from a trip, I sit in the cell phone lot and she calls me when she’s got her bags and is ready to be picked up. She proceeds out the front door and I exit the cell phone lot and we look for one another, she gets into the car and off we drive.”
City staff recommended only raising the fine to $50 and revisit the issue next year.
But a majority of Assembly members rejected that idea and voted to amend the city’s code. The $100 fine can also be levied against vehicles left unattended along the yellow curb.
It takes effect in 30 days.
