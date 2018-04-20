Gardentalk — Prepare the way for perennials, national primrose show

Embrace the rain.

The Captial City’s recent rain doesn’t just knocks down the dust and alleviates recent dry conditions, Master Gardener Ed Buyarski said.

It also accelerates the melting of snow still present in some Juneau yards and gardens.

He also recommends removing the plastic or spruce bough covers protecting bulbs and perennials from the winter’s cold temperatures.

Buyarski also gives us a preview of the National Primrose Show and Conference that runs May 4-6 in Juneau. Primrose show viewing at Centennial Hall is free, but there is a fee for admission to lectures, workshops and other conference events.

You can see a schedule and register online (closes April 21) by going to eventbrite.com and search for “Juneau, AK Primrose Show.” There will also be registration at the door.

Buyarski also encourages Juneau gardeners to submit their primroses for the show. He has some quick hints for slowing down or speeding up the blooming process so it peaks during the weekend of the show.

https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/ktoo/2018/04/garden041918.mp3 Listen to the April 19 edition of Gardentalk:

You have a gardening question? Go to this page and ask away. We’ll have an answer for you in an upcoming segment.